George Santos, Drag Queen? The Rabbit Hole Just Got a Lot Deeper

Ok, so this just happened in the George Santos soap opera.

A video and photo showing the truth-challenged congressman in drag hit the internet.

The devil works hard but Rio drag queens worked harder finding this video of George Santos in drag pic.twitter.com/dDHMUxW7S5 — Wesley Bonner (@wesleybonner) January 20, 2023

Not George santos painting harder for his official portrait than he did for drag 💀 pic.twitter.com/aJ53XsJubm — EC Crippen (@elmercc3) January 19, 2023

Santos went by the name “Kitara Ravache” in Brazil in 2009 and was heard praising the drag pageant he entered that year.

Related: Look Who’s NOT Criticizing Rep. George Santos

But are the photo and video really showing George Santos in drag? The congressman denies it.

The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 19, 2023

His partisan opponents are going to have to do better than this blurry, grainy photo.

A Brazilian drag queen just fold MSNBC that when Republican Congressman George Santos lived in Brazil, he performed as a drag queen named Kitara. She even sent MSNBC this photo. Today, Santos regularly pals around with Trumper homophobes and supports anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. pic.twitter.com/xMynDP02IC — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 18, 2023

With Santos, it’s impossible to believe anything he says. He literally created an entirely fictitious human being to run for Congress — fake diploma; fake work history; false myths about himself, his parents, and his grandparents. His entire fake personae were based on a past that didn’t exist.

A truly wonderful, remarkable, and unprecedented bit of grifting never before seen in the United States Congress. You have to applaud the guy’s gumption no matter where you come down on his lies.

And I’m sorry, but you can’t claim that Hillary Clinton, or Joe Biden, or any other Democrat’s lies and exaggerations on their resume were similar or, laughingly, worse. The scale of what Santos lied about was so far beyond anything any Democrat has done that they’re not even in the same universe. Goosing your resume or work history or lying about details of your personal life doesn’t approach the magnificent ingenuity and creativity of Santos in trying to pass off outright lies as truth.

Given Mr. Santos’s record of creating an entirely new life legend, perhaps the burden of proof should be on him in to show he never was a drag queen.

NBC News:

Last week, Brazilian drag artist Eula Rochard posted an image on Facebook and Instagram of herself with a person wearing a red feathery dress, bright red lipstick and dangling chandelier earrings. Rochard, who is identified as Eula Rorard in the photo, claims the other person in drag went by the stage name Kitara Ravache and is, in fact, Santos. “Me with the American Republican congressman who wouldn’t leave my house,” Rochard wrote in Portuguese on the Facebook post. “Whoever said I was a liar bite your tongue.”

“He’s changed a lot, but he was always a liar. He was always such a dreamer,” Rochard said. With calls from Republicans and Democrats for his resignation, it’s an open question about how much longer he’ll be in Congress.