USC's School of Social Work to Ban the Word 'Field,' and You Know Very Well Why

We are rapidly approaching a period of maximum Idiocracy — a time when the movie and real life merge into a seamless whole, making modern life impossible to maintain.

Yes, but at least we’ll all be woke.

Small comfort, that. The biggest problem is that colleges and universities — centers of science and civilization — are at the forefront of driving modern society into a ditch. And since they’re asleep and can’t be awoken, the clown car continues on its merry way fully unable to avoid the inevitable.

One such university — the University of Southern California — has decided to go full-on idiot in banning the use of language that no normal person with two working brain cells would find objectionable. The university’s school of social work has fallen down the rabbit hole and can’t find a way to climb out.

“Specifically, we have decided to remove the term ‘field’ from our curriculum and practice and replace it with ‘practicum,'” a letter from the school reads. “This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language. Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign.”

Today, @uscsocialwork sent out this letter announcing that they will no longer use the word “field” (as in “conducting field work”) because it’s perceived as racist. Is this with merit or empty virtue signaling? @elonmusk @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/kgM9p4MAb5 — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 10, 2023

Washington Examiner:

Only an overeducated, self-righteous, supercilious left-wing academic elitist would think of something like this. It is an outlandish statement and indicative of the intellectual rot that plagues universities throughout the country. The letter was shared in a tweet by Dr. Houman David Hemmati. It should be acknowledged that black people and immigrants are not the only people to “go into the field.” Apparently, the academic elite at USC has forgotten the numerous farmers of European descent and Asian descent throughout world history. And somehow, these field workers have survived thousands of years of human civilization without experiencing any devastating health issues because of the use of the word “field.”

It’s hard to tell sometimes whether the “overeducated, self-righteous, supercilious left-wing academic” elitists do stuff like this just because they know it drives us crazy. I find myself asking, “Can these guys really, seriously believe that substituting ‘practicum’ for ‘field’ makes an iota of difference to anyone of any race, anywhere on planet earth”?

Worrying about offending someone over the word “field” is the type of irrational behavior that people object to when they oppose things such as CRT, DEI, or anti-racism. It’s not that people don’t want to learn about the racial challenges in our country’s past, as the Left claims. It’s that they reject this kind of brainwashing that serves no legitimate purpose in society and diligently work to do everything they can to stop them. Furthermore, it advances the perpetual victimization narrative that doesn’t help anyone accomplish anything and advances our country’s societal decay. It’s unhinged and fanatical left-wing propaganda to promote hatred for the United States. Nothing more, nothing less.

Fifty years from now if the radical left gets its way, there will be no such thing as “debate.” Not so much because there will be only “accepted” narratives but because so many words will be banned that the silence will make debate about anything moot.