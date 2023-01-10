Gallup: Nation Is Split on Whether Companies Should Take a Stance on Political or Social Issues

According to the Gallup and Bentley University poll, 75% of those who identify as Democrats believe companies “should take a public stance on current events,” while just 40% of independents and 18% of Republicans agree.

As might be expected, the age of the respondent told the story. Fifty-nine percent of those aged 18 to 29 think companies should be active on social issues, compared with 51% of those aged 30 to 44, 41% of those aged 45 to 59, and 43% of those aged 60 and older.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans and independents to feel businesses should publicly share their beliefs about social and cultural issues — 75% of Democrats say they should, compared with 40% of independents and 18% of Republicans. Asian adults and Black adults are the most likely of all racial/ethnic groups to believe businesses should take a public stance on political and social issues. About three-quarters of each group (74% and 72%, respectively) say businesses should take a public stance, compared with 49% of Hispanic adults and 41% of White adults. Women (52%) are somewhat more likely than men (43%) to prefer that businesses take a public stance on issues.

Young people have been at the forefront of forcing their company to take a stand on social or political issues — always a radical left stand. In fact, the politics of younger workers is hyperpartisan and wildly titled toward Democrats.

Many companies have struggled to determine if, and how, they should address significant social and cultural issues. In the past few years, these have included the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and social injustice following the death of George Floyd, and changing legal rulings on women’s reproductive rights. Many employees have called for their employers to issue internal and external statements describing their values related to these events. And while some employers have made such statements internally and publicly, others have worried that taking public positions on issues of cultural relevance could negatively impact their brand with customers and with current and future employees. Others have posited that such statements are inconsistent with their role as a business. Americans are divided on this issue, with Democrats, younger adults and racial/ethnic minorities most likely to believe businesses should take a public stand on important issues.

The Walt Disney Company paid a stiff price for going woke in Florida when they accepted the false narrative about the Parental Rights in Education Act and criticized it after some of their younger employees walked out because Disney refused to oppose it. The resulting legal trouble for the company cost it dearly in goodwill.

There wouldn’t be a problem with companies taking a stand in what they and their employees believe if corporations like Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby weren’t branded as “intolerant” or “homophobic” for promoting family-friendly policies. Until that’s true, damn the woke corporations and the horse they road in on.