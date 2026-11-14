Illegal Alien Hospitalizes Officer With Vehicular Assault

A convicted illegal alien criminal used his vehicle as a weapon in an attempt to avoid arrest and caused serious injury to a federal officer.

ICE was conducting a targeted vehicle stop of Mexican illegal alien and convicted criminal Jose Garnica-Naranjo when the alien dragged then struck an officer with his vehicle, according to a November 12 post from the agency.

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ARRESTED AFTER DRAGGING AND STRIKING ICE OFFICER WITH VEHICLE Jose Garnica-Naranjo, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of domestic violence and assault, refused to turn off his vehicle during a targeted ICE operation in Illinois. As officers attempted to remove him, he hit the gas with an officer partially inside the driver-side window, throwing him from the vehicle before striking him as he fled. The officer was hospitalized and has since been released. Garnica-Naranjo was arrested and is now in custody. This is the result of extremist, anti-American rhetoric from radical politicians that has driven a more than 1,600% increase in assaults against ICE officers. The men and women of ICE risk their lives every day to protect our homeland. Violence against our officers will NOT be tolerated. Anyone who assaults them WILL face justice. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 12, 2026

Notice that this incident occurred in Illinois. As I have explained more extensively elsewhere, Democrat politicians in the state, especially Gov. JB Pritzker, have spent years lying about and smearing ICE while actively protecting illegal alien criminals. Sanctuary state Illinois has even released killers specifically to protect them from ICE arrest.

From ICE:

As officers attempted to remove him, he hit the gas with an officer partially inside the driver-side window, throwing him from the vehicle before striking him as he fled. The officer was hospitalized and has since been released. Garnica-Naranjo was arrested and is now in custody.

ICE condemned the “extremist, anti-American rhetoric” from politicians and warned violent criminals that they cannot expect to harm officers with impunity. “The men and women of ICE risk their lives every day to protect our homeland. Violence against our officers will NOT be tolerated. Anyone who assaults them WILL face justice,” the agency warned.

Related: Illinois Releases Serial Criminal Alien Who Killed Veteran

As of October, there had been a 1,600% increase in assaults, a 3,300% rise in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% spike in death threats against federal immigration officers. ICE reiterated the 1,600% assault spike statistic in its post about Garnica-Naranjo.

Garnica-Naranjo’s assault, therefore, is not in the least a rare or exceptional event. The tragedy is that vehicular assaults occur regularly against DHS officers, and since vehicles can be deadly weapons, it is entirely possible that one day a violent criminal could kill an officer.

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Despite the extreme violence against DHS officers from both illegal aliens and domestic terrorists, the agency achieved unprecedented numbers of deportations and arrests in Fiscal Year 2026, which ended with September. That included nearly 500,000 arrests and more than 480,000 removals, both of which were new records.

God bless all the DHS officers protecting America every day.