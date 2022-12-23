The Man Who Smeared Half the Country as 'Domestic Terrorists' Says He Wants 'Unity' at Christmas

It’s Christmas in America, a time of hope, joy, and forcing yourself to be nice to your loudmouth, opinionated neighbor who thinks Antifa may be on to something and Black Lives Matter is the cat’s meow.

However, nobody — I mean nobody — is going to get me to say nice things about Joe Biden this Christmas. He may win grudging praise from me from time to time when, like a broken clock, he’s accidentally right about something.

Generally, I don’t make friends with people who call me a racist because I disagree with them. And someone who deliberately gins up hysteria to achieve a political goal is positively Hitlerian in my book.

But it’s Christmas, and Joe Biden is trying to be on his best behavior.

Fox News:

The White House promoted the event as Biden planning to “deliver a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year.” The theme of “what unites us” continued throughout his speech as he called for Americans to look past political differences. “So, my hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection, find that stillness at the heart of Christmas, and look really look at each other, not as Democrats or Republicans, not as members of Team Red or Team Blue, as who we really are, fellow Americans, fellow human beings worthy being treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said.

He added, “I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison has infected our politics and set us against one another. I hope this Christmas season marks a fresh start for our nation because there’s so much that unites us as Americans. So much more that unites us than divides us. We’re truly blessed to live in this nation. And I truly hope we take the time to for one another not at one another.”

Gag me. Biden’s “unity” doesn’t stretch very far — especially since he injected a lot of the poison that has “infected our politics” himself. His vitriol against the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump is well known, calling them “domestic terrorists” in his dark and threatening Philadelphia speech last year.

And what about blaming the unvaccinated for killing people and continuing the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”?

Naturally, Biden’s two-faced, hypocritical, simpering call for all of us to just get along went over like a lead balloon on the right.

"Unite, you stupid sons of b*tches! And Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!" https://t.co/o9EQav6poI pic.twitter.com/VAk8dqwI6z — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 22, 2022

Yeah, that just about covers it.

How does Joe Biden get away with this phony unity rhetoric after he smeared half the country as domestic terrorists and compared anyone who opposes his radical agenda to segregationists? https://t.co/Y4C2AayLzy — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) December 22, 2022

Says the guy who tried to turn Americans against each other over a vaccine and often yells about ~half the country being fascists. Spare us, you old grinch. https://t.co/CH6cPMqVeZ — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 22, 2022

Actually, the Grinch was far superior to Biden in harboring the Christmas spirit. The problem with the Grinch was that his heart was three sizes too small. Biden’s problem is that his heart is black as the coal that Santa is going to put in his stocking on Christmas Eve.