Pentagon Set to Expand Office Looking Into UFO Phenomena

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was established earlier this year by a bipartisan coalition of members of Congress who are concerned by the technological capabilities demonstrated by unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). For years the Pentagon has been worried that the UAPs buzzing air force pilots and shadowing American naval vessels have a terrestrial origin, and some foreign power has made a fantastic leap ahead.

There have been 144 such contacts between UAPs and the U.S. military from 2004 to 2021, 80 of which were captured by multiple sensors.

The Pentagon is now ramping up an investigation into the phenomena — whatever they are and wherever they come from — to determine first and foremost whether they are a threat to U.S. national security.

Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, told reporters, “we have not seen anything, and we’re still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin.”

Washington Post:

The research is likely to expand next year. Congress wrote a provision into the next defense policy bill, which is awaiting President Biden’s signature, that requires the Defense Department to complete a “historical record report” about detailing unidentified phenomena observed and documented by the United States. If approved by Biden, the National Defense Authorization Act will then trigger “quite a research project, if you will, into the archives,” Kirkpatrick said. Defense officials already are digging through old reports. Kirkpatrick, a physicist and career intelligence officer, said he will “adhere to the scientific method — and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.” Some past reports, he acknowledged, may be highly classified and not yet known to him.

With the worldwide proliferation of drones, many UAP sightings could very well be man-made objects. Additionally, for years, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) reported that many sightings of the planet Venus were reported as otherworldly aircraft. More recently, underwater UAPs have become a concern for the Pentagon.

The recent release of the DNI report on 144 UAP sightings last year was tantalizing but found no evidence of extraterrestrials.