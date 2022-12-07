Over 1,000 Students in Iran Fall Ill On Eve of Three-Day National Strike

The national student union in Iran announced that more than 1,000 students at four universities have fallen ill with what has been diagnosed as “food poisoning.”

The mass illness occurred on the eve of a nationwide strike called to mark “Student Day” — the anniversary of the murder of three students by the Shah’s secret police in 1953. The regime claims that the evidence points to water-borne bacteria as a source of the poisoning, but the student union is claiming it was targeted.

In addition, the universities ran out of drugs to treat the dehydration that the illness caused, further fueling the speculation that the illnesses were no accident.

Meanwhile, the protests are proceeding.

Jerusalem Post:

Video from cities and towns throughout Iran showed businesses shuttered, including in Tehran, Isfahan, Bushehr, Shiraz, Rasht, Kerman, Tabriz, Mashhad, Marivan, Sanandaj, Arak, Javanrud and Saqez, among many other locations. Strikes have been reported throughout the ongoing protests, with businesses in Kurdish areas striking almost constantly since the protests began over 11 weeks ago. Footage shared online also showed protests in the Tehran metro and in Hamedan on Monday afternoon. In recent days, protesters began distributing leaflets and posting online calling for Iranians to join mass, nationwide protests from Monday to Wednesday when Student Day is marked. Signs were also hung on bridges and overpasses along highways in Tehran and other cities sharing the call for protests.

No reports of violence yet, but the Grand Finale of the protests is expected to take place Wednesday in Tehran’s Revolutionary Square. In the past few weeks, any mass demonstrations like that have been deterred by massive police presence.

Nevertheless, some famous names in Iran are joining the cause despite the regime’s crackdown.

As more Iranian public figures show support for the protest movement, authorities on Monday closed two businesses belonging to former national football team star Ali Daei. The ex-striker, who scored 109 international goals, said last week that he had faced threats after showing public support for the anti-regime movement. A jewelry store, as well as a restaurant belonging to Daei, were closed during the move by authorities. A state news agency said: “Following the cooperation with anti-revolutionary groups in cyberspace to disrupt peace and business of the market, a judicial order was issued to seal Noor Jewelry Gallery.”

Given the number of businesses that have already joined the strike and the participation of Iranians from every walk of life, you could already term this national strike a success.