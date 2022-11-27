Anti-COVID Lockdown Protests Have Morphed Into Anti-Regime Demonstrations

Protests in China have been frequent over the years, caused by issues as diverse as air pollution, mistreatment by police, and illegal land grabs as the Chinese Communists flagrantly disregard their own laws.

But long-time China-watchers at the BBC are shocked about the protests that have erupted in the last 48 hours. The latest demonstrations began as protests against the endless and maddening COVID-19 lockdowns.

But on Friday night, a fire in an apartment complex that killed ten people was the focus of protests against the Chinese government. The anti-COVID lockdown was being blamed for the slow response to the fire.

The fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, the last screams of the residents who were burned to death, other residents could only stand by the window to watch, because everyone was locked at home.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/Fr1gyrpPsa — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 25, 2022

This is from China. Massive protests against Xi Jinping & Communist Party of China (CCP) over its Zero-COVID Policy. pic.twitter.com/p2t7diDpsJ — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 27, 2022

Footage from Chengdu, China. Protests have broken out across the country, will be intresting to see what comes out of this. pic.twitter.com/X0WMZDSak3 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) November 27, 2022

BBC: