For That 'Uncle' Who Likes Trump, the White House Issued Some Talking Points for the Family. They Didn't Go Over Well

Joe Biden is in Nantucket for Thanksgiving, staying at the home of one of his billionaire friends.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted out a “list of accomplishments” of the Biden administration that’s part comedy part tragedy. The comedy comes from Klain’s purpose in posting the talking points: to use when “that Uncle comes at you about POTUS.”

One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when "that Uncle" comes "at you" about @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/P9X0wDRRZK — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) November 23, 2022

The tragedy comes from what Klain believes to be an “accomplishment.”

I think it’s weird that the Whitehouse spends taxpayer’s money to tell people how to talk about the President during Thanksgiving. Isn’t the nature of “accomplishments” that we know about them because they’re “good” and they’re “helping?” — Merlinsscience (@merlinsscience) November 24, 2022

And what about using talking points at a family dinner?

If you need to use Biden WH talking points at a family dinner, you’ve already lost whatever argument you’re in. — Will O'Grady (@WillOGrady61) November 23, 2022

Even Margaret Hartmann of the liberal New York Magazine thought that Klain went too far.

I get that spreading the word about Biden’s accomplishments is the administration’s job. And I’m even thankful that it accomplished various things on this list. But the White House is misunderstanding the deal that I and 81 million of my fellow Americans tacitly struck with Joe Biden. We turned out to vote for him in 2020 precisely so we wouldn’t have to show up to Thanksgiving with talking points.

And Hartmann pointed out the futility of pushing talking points with the midterms behind us and 2024 not on anyone’s radar.

Also, what’s the point of defending Biden’s accomplishments at the Thanksgiving table this year? The midterms are (mostly) over, and we’re two years out from a presidential election we’re not even totally sure Biden will participate in. So for the love of God, please do not show up to Thanksgiving dinner with this list or any other political talking points. If you must talk to your Trumpy relatives, just make some cracks about Elon Musk trying to destroy Twitter and save your strength for 2024.

Yeah, I'll be sure to send you my heating bill this winter since you are so proud of this, Ron — TJ. New Tommy account (@FearTheStingTJ) November 23, 2022

Gas is up 2x from when Biden took office – regardless how much it “came down” since, thanks to depleting emergency reserves for political gain. Inflation Reduction Act did nothing. — Turkey Roomba (@ctdonath) November 23, 2022

Cockburn states the obvious:

Klain claims that “gas prices are down by $1.35/gallon since June and inflation is moderating”, which while technically true, requires you to ignore the fact that gas prices were over $4.90/gallon in June. He uses the same laughable logic regarding inflation: it has “moderated” from a multiple-decade’s high of 9.1 percent in June to a still painful 7.7 percent. Cockburn also wonders if inflation would be so high if Biden had not unnecessarily spent trillions of dollars upon entering office. As the Twitter fact-checkers would say, where is the context?!

It's sad POTUS needs talking points to be given out so his supporters know what to talk about instead of them organically being excited about what he's done. This is more or less propaganda. — Dalton Sutton (@daltonsuttonio) November 23, 2022

This is something my aunt would say.