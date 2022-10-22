Former Chinese President Hu Jintao 'Escorted' Off Stage at Communist Party Congress

The scene used to be common in Communist countries in the 1950s and 60s. An “out of favor” party member is publicly humiliated by being not-so-gently escorted from a public venue. It’s a bit of theater the Communists used to employ as both a lesson to other wavering party members and a warning to those who don’t learn that lesson.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was attending the Communist Party Congress this week. He sat in a place of honor next to Chinese President Xi Jinping — another ruse to make the victim relax.

Suddenly, a stern-looking security guard approached Hu’s chair and tried to stand him up. Hu was having none of it. He reluctantly got to his feet, but he still wouldn’t leave.

Finally, on his way out, he appeared to look plaintively at President Xi, whereupon the Chinese president responded tersely and Hu was escorted out.

Here is the full video when former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress https://t.co/UibggMOPp1 — Leo Ramírez (@LeoRamirezAFP) October 22, 2022

Politico:

No explanation was given for his departure, with some analysts speculating Hu has serious health problems. According to Reuters, Hu had already appeared slightly unsteady during the opening ceremony last Sunday. As the week-long congress, taking place in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, draws to a close, the Communist party is expected to confirm Xi, 69, for an unprecedented third five-year term. The congress effectively removed four of the seven members of senior leadership — including Premier Li, the country’s second-highest official, the Associated Press reported. It also wrote Xi’s major policy initiatives on the economy and the military into the party’s constitution, the AP said.

Judging by the look in Hu’s eyes, his health worries were more about the future and not the present.

That said, Xi is cleaning house and putting loyalists in charge of key departments. We can assume they won’t oppose anything Xi wants to undertake, including an invasion of Taiwan and perhaps more overt support for Russia.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a chief proponent of economic reforms, will not be reappointed to the Politburo Standing Committee. Several other prominent Central Committee members were not on the list either.

NBCBay Area:

The party congress also approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China’s leader. The text of the amendment was not immediately released, but before its approval an announcer read out the reasoning behind it, repeatedly mentioning Xi and his accomplishments in strengthening the military and the economy and reinforcing the party’s authority. Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the revision “sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership.”

What will Xi do with all this new-found power? It’s not likely to be anything good for the United States.