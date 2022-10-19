How Does the Media Define 'Election Denier'?

The media and Democrats have been having a field day attacking some Republican candidates for being “election deniers.” It’s an “attack on democracy,” they claim. It “undermines the established order” and is a “threat to the Constitution.”

But they have been remarkably silent on just what constitutes an “election denier”: how do you define a denier? What criteria are used to separate an “election denier” from, say, someone who wants questions answered about how the votes were collected or tabulated?

Or does the media even bother to separate them?

The problem becomes immediately apparent when some candidates are tagged “election deniers” who don’t deny Joe Biden is president any more than Democrats denied that George Bush or Donald Trump were elected president. But, as Kari Lake and other GOP candidates have amply demonstrated, one side is considered honorable while the other is accused of “undermining the legitimacy of our elections.”

The Democrats don’t have to define an “election denier” because the media doesn’t care. As long as it’s an effective smear to claim that Republicans hate democracy and want to foment a rebellion, the Democrats won’t be held to account for spouting about “election deniers” making up half the Republican candidates for office.

As it turns out, the American voter doesn’t believe the blood-curdling warnings by the media or Democrats that democracy is on death’s door and the only solution — naturally — is to elect Democrats.

Fox News:

A New York Times report called American voters “remarkably apathetic” after the paper’s latest poll showed that danger to democracy is not the biggest concern going into the midterm elections. In its latest midterm election report, titled, “Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority,” the outlet noted the findings of the latest New York Times/Siena College poll. The poll found that a good chunk of independent voters and even some Democrats were willing to vote for 2020 election deniers who they thought would be better for the economy.

Maybe voters hate democracy. Or maybe they hate America. Whatever it is, they don’t seem very concerned that Republicans are threatening to destroy democracy.

The outlet stated, “In fact, more than a third of independent voters and a smaller but noteworthy contingent of Democrats said they were open to supporting candidates who reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election, as they assigned greater urgency to their concerns about the economy than to fears about the fate of the country’s political system.” After observing these findings, the report stated, “Voters overwhelmingly believe American democracy is under threat, but seem remarkably apathetic about that danger.”

I haven’t heard the term “apathetic” connected to voters since the 1980s when “apathetic” voters allowed Ronald Reagan to get elected. Now, apparently, “apathetic” voters are going to hand Republicans a massive victory because they don’t believe that democracy is under threat.

Democracy is under threat from all sorts of people, including our own president and half his party. But how does the media think the republic has stood for 246 years? The Civil War couldn’t kill democracy, and now a handful of “election deniers” are going to turn the U.S. into an authoritarian regime?

Get a grip. Yes, “it could happen here,” but election deniers and a bunch of pseudo-patriots with guns are not going to be the catalyst for a “New Fascism.”