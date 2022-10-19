GOP May Back Off Ukraine Aid If They Take the Congress

Speaker-of-the-House-in-waiting, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is going to have a full agenda when he takes the gavel in January of 2023. He will have to decide which of several impeachment strategies to push, he’ll have to figure out a strategy to raise the debt limit without starting a war with his right flank, and he’ll have to try to minimize the damage that Biden and the Democrat’s irresponsible spending have done to the economy.

A tall order, that. But where Joe Biden is going to be able to see very quickly that there’s a new sheriff in town will be in Biden’s first request to authorize aid for Ukraine.

With more than $60 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine authorized since January 2021, it’s been pretty much an open checkbook for Biden when it comes to funding U.S. support for the Ukrainian government. But McCarthy says that will change if Republicans take control of the House.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” he recently told Punchbowl News. “They just won’t do it.”

Instead, McCarthy thinks a Republican Congress should concentrate more on domestic issues.

“There’s the things [the Biden administration] is not doing domestically,” he said. “Not doing the border, and people begin to weigh that. Ukraine is important, but at the same time, it can’t be the only thing they do, and it can’t be a blank check.”

Washington Post: