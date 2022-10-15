Biden Warns That If Republicans Are Elected, 'Prices Are Going to Go Up'

Politics is fun, isn’t it? You can play with the truth all you want, and, as long as you’re a member of the right party, you can throw all the crap you want against a wall just to see what sticks. And no one of any significance will say a word.

Of course, that’s only true if you’re a Democrat. That’s why when Joe Biden deadpanned that prices would rise if Republicans were elected, no one laughed — out loud, at least.

“Here’s the bottom line. So please hear this. When it actually comes time to do something about inflation around the table, Republicans in Congress are saying ‘no,'” Biden said at a community college in California.

“If the Republicans take control, the prices are going to go up, as will inflation, it’s this simple,” he added.

Prices are going to rise if Republicans are elected. It’s true. But for those who have two brain cells working and want to know why, we can talk about $5.1 trillion in government spending, a fatally stupid energy policy, and a bunch of radical leftists in government who can no doubt explain “systemic racism” but come up short on reasonable, logical solutions to what ails the economy.

At least everyone — white, black, brown, yellow, and red — is sharing in the pain caused by rising prices.

But Biden thinks Republicans don’t have any solutions.

Fox News:

His comments come just one day after the Labor Department released updated consumer price index figures showing that prices for everyday goods including groceries, rents, and gasoline rose 0.4% in September when compared to the previous month. The figure was above the forecasted 0.2% projected monthly increase forecast from Refinitiv economists. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose by 0.6%. Prices for groceries increased by 0.7% in September, and 13% within the past 12 months. After the inflation figures were released, the White House released a statement from Biden, who said that “some progress” has been made.

Let’s be clear: Biden is not in the grip of some psychotic break. He’s not delusional. He’s a Democratic politician operating in a time when the truth doesn’t matter and when a president can make laughably false claims with impunity, and instead of laughing him out of Washington, the far-left media dutifully reports his outrageous statements as fact.

Refusing to take responsibility for impoverishing the country is to be expected from this president. Nothing is ever his fault. Let’s see if the voters remind him who is truly responsible.