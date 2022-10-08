Massive Explosion Severely Damages the Sole Bridge Connecting Crimea With Russia

The Russian war effort was at least temporarily crippled when a huge explosion rocked the Kerch Strait Bridge on Saturday. The bridge is the only link connecting Crimea with Russia and is a primary supply route for Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine.

The bridge also has great symbolic value as it’s become emblematic of Russia’s claims on Crimea. The bridge opened in 2018 to much fanfare, with Putin driving a truck across the expanse.

Two lanes of the bridge are now in the Black Sea, with unknown damage done to the rest of the bridge.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that a truck exploded on the bridge, which set off secondary explosions of seven fuel cisterns being pulled by train on a parallel railroad crossing headed in the direction of Crimea.

New York Times:

The bridge is the principal military supply route linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. Without it, the Russian military will be severely limited in its ability to bring fuel, equipment and ammunition to its units fighting an increasingly intense battle for the control of southern Ukraine. Russia still controls roads on overland routes from Russia into southern Ukraine, but those are within range of Ukrainian rocket artillery. The peninsula also holds special meaning for Mr. Putin, who has told his people that Crimea is a “sacred place” and Russia’s “holy land.”

If that analysis of the explosions is correct, it was a remarkable precision operation. The truck on a parallel road to the rail line would have had to detonate precisely as the train cars carrying the fuel came abreast. That’s incredible planning, blind luck, or an unlucky accident.

In acknowledging responsibility, the Ukrainians — as is their wont — did it with a wink and a nod.

In a wink at claiming credit, the Security Service of Ukraine, known by its Ukrainian acronym S.B.U., issued a statement as a rephrased stanza of a poem by the country’s national poet, Taras Shevchenko. “Dawn, the bridge is burning beautifully,” the agency posted on Twitter. “A nightingale in Crimea meets the S.B.U.” A senior Ukrainian military official did not deny that Ukrainian forces were behind the attack but would not confirm it. “All I can say is that an echelon with fuel intended to supply occupation forces in the south of Ukraine was passing over the bridge,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he did not have permission to speak to the news media.

They play that game because they know it gets under Putin’s skin. Poking an injured bear may not be very smart, but it’s certainly satisfying.

“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People party, wrote on Telegram.

“And this is just the beginning. Of all things, reliable construction is not something Russia is particularly famous for,” he said.

The Ukrainians definitely have kept their sense of humor. Since Friday was Mr. Putin’s 70th birthday, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, posted a video on Twitter acknowledging Putin’s special day by recalling the way that a famous American sex symbol wished JFK a happy birthday.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of #Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov published a video of a burning bridge, combining them with Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President". pic.twitter.com/jRJIeVS5Gt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2022

It’s unknown how long traffic over the bridge will be affected. There are still two lanes for auto traffic that are open, and at least one rail line is available. Perhaps it’s the symbolism of blowing up a bridge closely associated with Russian nationalism that is most significant about the attack.