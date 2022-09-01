Guam Air Force Base Improves 'Lethality' by Banning Use of Gender Pronouns

Good news for all the pronoun Nazis in America: The U.S. military is on the ball, making democracy safe for all genders regardless of biological equipment or other silly societal hindrances to truly “finding yourself.” Anderson Air Force Base in Guam (no, not named after the Confederate General Richard Anderson, I promise) sent a memo to all senior leaders and commanders with very important instructions.

Not instructions on how to fight a war to defeat China — that’s a good goal but not as important as removing any and all gender pronouns from official communications.

We all know how terribly hurtful and destructive using the wrong pronoun can be. The pilot or airman could be reduced to a quivering bowl of jello if we inadvertently refer to them as “him” or “her.”

“In accordance with the Diverse PACAF priority, ‘We must embrace, promote and unleash the potential of diversity and inclusion,'” states the May email. Just one question: Is “unleashing the potential of diversity” anything like blowing stuff up? I would think military people love blowing stuff up almost as much as they love winning a war against China. So, if you’re going to unleash the air force, you would think blowing stuff up would kind of be a priority, don’t you think?

While we’re on the subject, how exactly do we “unleash the potential of diversity and inclusion”?

The Washington Free Beacon:

Leaders at the base are instructed, “Do not use pronouns, age, race, etc.” when writing performance reviews or other materials, such as recommendations for awards. “Competition against near-peer adversaries requires a united focus from the command, the joint team, and our international partners. Welcoming and employing varied perspectives from a foundation of mutual respect will improve our interoperability, efficiency, creativity, and lethality.”

I am 100% behind anything that improves the lethality of our men and women in the field. How will using the right pronoun make them better killers? Must be something like the old Monty Python skit where British intelligence created the ‘Funniest Joke in the World” to defeat the Nazis.

The policy change is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration and U.S. military to foster what it says is a more culturally sensitive environment. The U.S. Navy, for instance, recently published a video instructing its sailors on proper gender pronouns. The Army also mandates gender identity training and trains officers on when to offer subordinates gender-transition surgery, the Free Beacon first reported in March. Critics of these moves say a woke cultural agenda is handicapping America’s fighting forces and distracting it from pressing global challenges, such as terrorism and China’s aggressive war moves.

A spokesman at Anderson AFB explains it this way: “Diversity and inclusion are force multipliers and warfighting imperatives that enable our competitive advantage against near-peer adversaries.” (Why didn’t the reporter ask the dunderhead what a “near-peer adversary is?)

Is he saying that unless we have the right number of black people or women in our army, we’re gonna lose? If it’s more important that we have the right number of minorities and genders, sexual preferences, and one-eyed-giant-purple-people-eaters fighting on the battlefield, maybe we don’t need weapons at all?

Rebeccah Heinrichs, a defense policy expert and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank, told the Free Beacon, “It is painful to think about the amount of time servicemen have already spent writing these rules instead of figuring out how to beat China.” She added, “Somebody needs to remind DoD leadership that they’re in the business of preventing and winning wars and not in the Oberlin lounge.”

Just like in the Monty Python skit, maybe all this nonsense will so amuse the Chinese military that they’ll laugh themselves to death.