Finnish PM Apologizes After Photo of Topless Women Partying at Her Summer Home Posted

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has gotten into trouble over a couple of videos that were posted to the internet that some observers believe reflect badly on the 36-year-old, very attractive woman.

Last week, a video of Mrs. Marin dancing provocatively with friends raised some eyebrows.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

In the video, one of the partygoers is heard referencing “flour gang,” which is Finnish slang for cocaine. Opponents demanded Marin take a blood test, which she passed with flying colors.

Then, a few hours after the video dropped, a photo was released showing Marin dancing in the arms of a man who, unfortunately, looked nothing like her husband. And then there was the photo of two women at the party kissing whose breasts were exposed.

How many Finns are horrified by their beautiful prime minister dancing provocatively, dancing cheek-to-cheek with a Finnish pop star, and being seen at what would be described as a “wild party” by many?

Not too damn many.

CNN:

While not all of us are posting dance videos, “stand with Sanna” seems to be the consensus view among Finns. Most of us are unbothered, many of us even amused, by the uproar. In short, many Finns — so far at least — have her back. Initially, many people thought her time as prime minister would be short-lived. They believed, somewhat dismissively, that the young woman would be unable to hold her own in the rough-and-tumble world of politics, which — even in this relatively forward-thinking country — had historically been dominated by grizzled, gray-haired men. She has proved the critics wrong.

Indeed, many Finns believe it’s cool that their prime minister enjoys a “youthful outlook” on life. It’s certainly a refreshing change from the stuffy, old, far-too-serious leaders who believe if they crack a smile, they aren’t demonstrating the proper gravitas for the office.

Perhaps this is what the world needs: a little fun and a little sexiness to relieve the constant stress of war, inflation, and ugly politics.

And there’s something to be said for a clear line between public and private lives. Marin is not some floozy swimming in the Tidal Basin. She’s an accomplished political leader and if she wants to let off a little steam, you go, girl.

I might think differently if I were her husband — especially about slow dancing with another man — but if he’s cool with it, it’s none of our business. We sometimes stick our noses in matters that shouldn’t concern us. And that’s both parties and both men and women.

It’s the ultimate expression of conservative philosophy to mind your own business. It would be nice if we could keep that in mind.