Is Biden Trying to Goad the Right Into a Violent Reaction to Mar-a-Largo Search?

There are many things fishy about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo house on Monday. First, the former president had been cooperating since he left office with the National Archives and the Justice Department regarding documents taken there by Trump during his presidency. The Archives took 15 boxes of documents, mementos, and keepsakes from Trump’s house last January.

A “person familiar” with the list of items removed from Mar-a-Largo says “items that were improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago include a cocktail napkin, a phone list, charts, slide decks, letters, memos, maps, talking points, a birthday dinner menu, schedules and more.”

There was also an inventory of classified documents about three pages long, according to the source. The classification ranged “from confidential to top-secret to special handling categories,” claims this unidentified person.

Were 30 FBI agents really needed to conduct a search that Trump and his people claim was unnecessary because they were perfectly willing to cooperate?

The answer is yes — if your motive was to start a civil war.

Vice:

“Civil War 2.0 just kicked off,” one user wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “One step closer to a kinetic civil war.” Others said they were ready to take part: “I already bought my ammo.” MAGA, QAnon, and far-right message boards and Telegram channels lit up Monday night with calls for a violent response to what some extremists see as a political attack directed by the Biden administration. “This is how you light the match to a civil war,” one user on Twitter wrote in response to the news. Similar rhetoric was shared in far-right channels on Telegram. “Civil war coming to America, there won’t be any more elections,” one member said.

It’s not just “some extremists” who see the raid as a “political attack.” Reasonable people are asking why a raid with 30 FBI agents was necessary on a mostly empty home when the person of interest was perfectly willing to allow agents into his home to conduct a search in the first place.

Obviously, the raid had little to do with investigating the relatively minor crime of mishandling classified information. After all, Hillary Clinton exposed 33,000 emails on an unsecured server and didn’t even get indicted for it.

But it’s the extremists who are more likely to be goaded into a violent reaction, leading to calls for a “crackdown” on “extremists” with the definition of “extremist” drawn so broadly that it would ensnare most of the right in a dragnet. The FBI is already watchful of people who use Revolutionary War imagery. How about being wiretapped for having a pro-Trump bumper sticker on your car?

David Horowitz:

Merrick Garland recently signaled that something like this was in the offing, when he emphasized that no one was above the law and anyone could be prosecuted. No one is above that law, that is, except Hillary Clinton, and Hunter Biden, and all the FBI officials who have been implicated in the Russian Collusion hoax, and all the other Leftists who have escaped and will continue to escape prosecution because they hold what the elites consider to be acceptable political opinions. The two-tier justice system that aggressively prosecutes conservatives while turning a blind eye to Leftists who have committed similar or worse crimes is now out in the open. Trump did nothing, but the FBI will find some crime for which the Justice Department will prosecute him. Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden did a great deal, but none of it matters to corrupt officials who share their worldview.

Right-wing political violence will benefit Biden and the Democrats politically. This is especially true because their allies in the national media will beat the drums for a crackdown, claiming our “democracy is at stake” and “it’s another insurrection.” They will work 24-7 to put the fear of right-wing violence into the minds of voters.

This is not the time for a violent reaction to a questionably legal tactic of trying to intimidate Trump and his supporters. Get your revenge at the ballot box.