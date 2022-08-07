GOP Senators Will Hold Democrats' Feet to the Fire in All-Night Vote-a-Rama

The one part of the reconciliation process that both sides hate is the all-night ritual known as the “Vote-a-Rama.” Since it was first used in the 1980s, reconciliation has given the minority party the opportunity to force the majority into uncomfortable votes on hot-button issues. The issues have no chance of ending up in the final reconciliation package. But for vulnerable Senate Democrats, they have to walk the plank anyway and vote on some very touchy issues that won’t look good on an opponent’s campaign commercials.

The Hill:

Among the amendments Republicans will bring up during the vote-a-rama include measures they say are aimed at gas prices by striking imported and domestic oil tax proposals, reducing gas prices with onshore domestic energy production, and preventing IRS audits from targeting small business owners. GOP leaders have been hopeful about the chances of securing last-minute changes to the plan, despite their overwhelming opposition to the package, in the event it could make the legislation tougher to pass in the House. However, there is doubt among Republicans over whether any will be able to stick to the bill. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told The Hill that when a party is using the special budget rules the Democrats are employing to avoid a filibuster, “the other side’s going to, you know, end up doing amendments that generally get wiped clean anyway.” He said amendments usually wind up getting used “for political purposes.”

By the looks of things, Republicans are going to offer several dozen amendments. Each and every one of those amendments need to be voted on.

Other amendments Republicans are expected to bring up during the marathon voting session includes one being offered by Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) dealing with Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border. The vote could be a tough one for some vulnerable Democrats ahead of the coming midterm races in November. Earlier this year, the Biden administration drew pushback from Republicans, as well as resistance from some Democrats, over plans to rescind the policy. The effort hit a roadblock in May after a federal judge temporarily stopped the administration from ending the policy, but Lankford has also helped lead a bipartisan push that would limit the White House’s authority on the matter.

Title 42 is still in effect, although the challenges to it are multiplying. Ahead of the expected green light from a federal judge on ending the program, the Biden administration has been allowing more and more illegal aliens to enter the U.S. It’s a trickle compared to the coming deluge, but Biden’s authority to do so will be challenged by an amendment to the reconciliation bill.

The Vote-a-Rama is a useful campaign tactic, but nothing substantive will come from it. Another bonus is that it will give a lot of Democratic senators a sleepless night.