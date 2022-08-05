Democrats May Have Secured Their Agenda But at the Price of Their Souls

Late Thursday evening, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced she would support the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion energy, climate, and tax bill that only five-year-old children and liberals believe will actually reduce inflation.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden got her vote on the cheap. Sinema agreed to the bill as long as a provision taxing carried interest was removed. If it had been included in the final bill, it would have meant a modest $14 billion in taxes over the next ten years.

Sinema got millions of dollars in campaign contributions from hedge fund managers — the primary beneficiaries of carried interest. But the interesting thing was the utter silence from Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other radical-left superstars who have been railing against Republicans for favoring the rich. Here was a perfect opportunity to stick it to exactly the kinds of people the radicals believe should be punitively taxed, and they folded without a peep.

They may yet speak up against the carried interest provision, but they won’t vote against the final package. “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” asked Jesus. Obviously, gaining a better showing in the midterm elections is worth more than what many Democrats have been running around the country screaming against for most of their careers.



New York Times: