How to Bring Social Security and Medicare Spending Under Control

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) thinks it’s long past time to bring the Social Security and Medicare programs under control. And the best way to do that is to make them part of the discretionary budget rather than leaving them as mandatory programs.

It’s hardly a new idea. But with the federal budget deficit close to a trillion dollars and both entitlement programs being a major reason for the shortfall, perhaps it’s time for some congressional oversight in order to find a way to get those costs under control.

“If you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost. And our problem in this country is that more than 70% of our federal budget, of our federal spending, is all mandatory spending. It’s on automatic pilot, Johnson said on the Morning Joe show.

Madison.com: