Osama bin Laden's Family Gave £1 Million to Prince Charles's Charity

The family of the terrorist mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks, Osama bin Laden, donated one million pounds to the future king of England’s charitable trust.

The Sunday Times reports that Prince Charles personally accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and brother Shafiq, brothers of the terrorist Osama bin Laden. Bakr serves as the head of the Saudi family.

Charles’s office at Clarence House said, in a statement to Fox News, “The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation. The decision to accept was taken by the charity’s Trustees alone and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false.”

The Sunday Times reported that Charles accepted the funds despite being advised otherwise by Clarence House and the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF). A Clarence House spokesperson told Fox News’ Digital that Charles did not personally accept the donation. The Sunday Times also reported that Charles was advised to return the donation, however a Clarence House spokesperson disputed those claims to Fox News Digital on Saturday. The outlet noted that neither Bakr nor Shafiq bin Laden have ever been tied to acts of terrorism. They are related to Usama by their father, Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden. He went on to become the wealthiest non-royal after founding the BinLadin Group, the outlet reported. He died in a plane crash in 1967.

That may be true, but the family never cut Osama off from their considerable fortune despite his terrorist activities. Besides, does this mean that Charles would have accepted a donation from a family member of Adolf Hitler?

Charles appears to have a blind spot when it comes to the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund.

In June, Charles faced separate allegations of accepting a large sum of money from a member of the Qatari government. Charles’ office denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir of the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician. The Sunday Times reported last month that Charles was given a total of 3 million euros, or $3.2 million, by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. The outlet alleged that the money was handed over to the British prince during private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase and another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

Shopping bags? If all was on the up and up, why use shopping bags to carry the cash?

When it comes to the royal family in England and anywhere else, there is a strong sense that the rules are for little people and a blue blood can do no wrong.