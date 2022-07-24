Al Gore Compares 'Climate Deniers' to Uvalde Police Officers

He added about that May shooting: “And God bless those families who’ve suffered so much. And law enforcement officials tell us that’s not typical of what law enforcement usually does. And confronted with this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings. We do have the solutions.” Gore has long been one of the world’s most prominent advocates of taking action to fight climate change. He acknowledged that President Joe Biden, due to the current makeup of the U.S. Senate, is limited in what he can do, but did say Biden, one of his successors as vice president, is having an impact.

Actually, climate skeptics are in no way similar to the Uvalde officers, who agonized — some weeping — when hearing the voices of children being murdered. It was an entirely inappropriate, cynical, and shocking use of a tragedy to make an idiotic comparison to Gore’s pet issue.

But he’s Al Gore so it’s OK.

The families of the murdered children never imagined that anyone would be so inhumane as to use the death of a child to make a political point. And the officers present at the tragedy never thought they’d be accused of cowardice by a radical left politician who walks around 24/7 with armed Secret Service agents for protection.

“I welcome his announcement this week to jump-start the offshore wind industry in the U.S.,” Gore said of Biden. “And he’s taken quite a number of other important actions. And he’s reversed some of the terrible policies of his predecessor. But he needs congressional action in order to take the bold steps that are really needed.”

Those “bold steps” would impoverish the nation with no guarantee whatsoever that they will slow down or even halt the rise in temperatures. But Gore’s agenda is not about managing climate change. It’s about controlling the economic resources of the planet. And that’s why he has to be stopped.