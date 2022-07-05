WNBA Star on Trial in Russia Pleads for Help From Biden

Brittney Griner, star center for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic basketball star, has been under arrest and held in Russia since February when Russian authorities allegedly caught her with several vape cartridges full of hash oil. The government charged her with “large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

The U.S. government reclassified her case in March, claiming Griner was “unlawfully detained.” The Biden administration is trying to make the case that Griner’s detention is partly due to the U.S. and Russia being at loggerheads over the war in Ukraine.

Griner’s drug trial began last week, and Russian experts say she will almost certainly be found guilty and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. She penned a letter to Biden asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

Associated Press:

″…As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” the Phoenix Mercury center added. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Many of us sympathize with Griner’s situation, and no one should have to endure the barbarity of the Russian prison system. But neither Griner nor her agent nor her lawyer has ever denied she was carrying hash oil in her luggage while on her way to play for her team in Ekaterinburg. She’s not the first American to run afoul of foreign drug laws — Midnight Express was based on a true story — and she won’t be the last.