J6 Hearings Extended After Trump Documentary Offers 'New Evidence'

A documentary from British filmmaker Alex Holder is being cited as the reason the January 6 Committee hearings have been extended until at least July.

The documentary is about the Trump re-election campaign’s final six weeks as well as “never-before-seen footage of the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol,” according to Deadline.

Aside from more riot porn, the documentary also includes footage taken from a couple of dozen hours of interviews with Donald Trump and his family — including the day before the riot and the aftermath.

The docu-series, Unprecedented, was bought by Discovery+.

Politico:

Although panel leaders have only teased the possibility of two public hearings beyond Thursday’s, [committee chair Bennie] Thompson said they may add one or more hearings, depending on the evidence it collects in the coming weeks. The House is scheduled to leave town for two weeks beginning Friday and to return on July 12. Thompson said the panel’s hearings would likely resume “after the recess.” However, Thompson cautioned that the hearings couldn’t be pushed back much further because the panel has to write its final report, which members expect to release in the fall.

In addition to the “new” evidence in the documentary, Thompson claims that new documents from the National Archives and a flood of new tips received during the committee’s first four public hearings must be examined.

It’s been 18 months since the riot at the Capitol and all of this evidence is just coming to light now? Really? All of these tips and documents are “new,” and no one has heard of them before? The National Archives just sat on these documents for a year and a half? All of these new tips are from people who recovered their memories?

Sheesh.

What it means is that the Committee’s report on what they’ve uncovered/discovered/created about January 6 won’t be released until at least September. And I’m sure the Democrats will bend every effort to make sure that “bombshell” committee report isn’t released until their polls tell them that it would inflict maximum damage on Republicans.

One way they can stretch out the hearings is to force Republican lawmakers who didn’t want to play the first time around to testify.

New York Post:

As the committee reviews the evidence, they are also moving to make a decision on the “next step” they will take regarding members of Congress who have ignored the subpoenas they issued for testimony. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as well as Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) were subpoenaed in May after they declined to voluntarily testify. At the time, Thompson said all five “have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it” and Thompson urged his colleagues to “do their patriotic duty … and cooperate with our investigation.”

McCarthy has recently come under fire from Trump for not cooperating with the Democrats in forming the Committee. I think McCarthy’s original instincts on this were sound. The January 6 Committee is a hanging party — nothing more, nothing less. The Democrats have already proved that regardless of the evidence they uncover, their final report will be tainted by hyperpartisan members who think they’re saving the country from Donald Trump.