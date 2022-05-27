MLB Ignores Massive Increase in Georgia Vote After Moving All-Star Game Citing 'Voter Suppression'

Remember when Major League Baseball took a heroic stand against racism by canceling its All-Star game that was to be held in Atlanta? The league was protesting the Georgia voter law that everyone claimed was written and passed by the Republican legislature and signed by a Republican governor for the sole and exclusive purpose of “suppressing” the black vote.”

How’d that work out for racist Republicans?

Jim Geraghty at NRO:

According to figures released by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, as of yesterday, May 18, 102,056 more black voters have cast early votes in this year’s primary elections than in 2018 — this is more than three times the number of blacks casting early votes in 2018. (Georgia requests the race/ethnicity of voter registration applicants, and the secretary of state “maintains robust voter registration and turnout data by race/ethnicity.”)

Biden’s characterization of the law as “Jim Crow on steroids” wasn’t far off — except ole Jim took an overdose and keeled over. The entire Democratic establishment, the whole of the black American civil rights lobby, and correct-thinking journalists, commentators, talking heads, and the entire liberal-left noise machine got behind the notion that the Georgia law was going to suppress black turnout.

What are they saying now? Look! Squirrel!

Axios:

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a Democratic candidate for secretary of state, told reporters that the 2021 municipal elections saw increased rates of absentee ballot rejections under the new law. “The question here is: After this election cycle for the primary, how many voters were disenfranchised by the cutting down of absentee ballot voting?” she said. “And how many voters had to change the mechanism in which they were choosing to vote?”

Absentee ballot rejections? What happened to “suppressing the black vote”? How many blacks actually send in absentee ballots and how many are rejected?

Conveniently, we won’t know for months.

So in the meantime, Democrats can continue to advance the narrative that the GOP are racist meanies who don’t want black folk to vote. Don’t believe me? Just ask Stacey Abrams.

Stacey Abrams, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, countered that the Republican claims of vindication amount to “correlation without causation.” “We know that across the state, voters are still facing difficulties,” she told reporters. “And this is just the primary. Primary voters tend to be more active and engaged voters.”

“We know” how? Who? What? Liar.

In the meantime, MLB will also remain silent, waiting, hoping, and praying that everyone forgets what fools they made of themselves and how they did serious damage to Atlanta.

Outkick:

Yet two years later, the move has proven only to cost black-owned companies in Atlanta the booming business period that emanates from hosting an All-Star event. In addition, MLB sent that business to Colorado, a state with more stringent voting laws than Georgia. As we at OutKick explained recently, “That decision not only affected fans around the country who had made travel arrangements to attend the All-Star Game, but it devastated the local Atlanta community, which had looked forward to the hefty bump in commerce that the event inevitably brings.” What do Manfred and MLB have to say about the decision now? Unfortunately, we can’t say for certain. MLB has not responded to OutKick’s numerous requests for comment on the matter. If we hear back, we will update this story.

It’s not just MLB, of course. Delta, Coca-Cola, Merck, and a dozen other large corporations issued statements condemning Georgia’s voter law. No correction or apology should be expected. But their shame and humiliation for falling for a political power play should teach them a lesson.

Next time, don’t be in such a hurry to accept a political narrative that any child above the age of 10 would have seen was false and misleading.