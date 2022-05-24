You Won't Believe Why San Francisco's Radical Mayor Won't March in the City's Pride Parade

San Francisco’s radical Mayor London Breed is refusing to march in her city’s Pride parade. It’s not because she’s anti-LGBTQ. In San Francisco, you don’t get elected mayor without the support of that constituency.

Breed is refusing to march in that parade in solidarity with her city’s police department. The cops have been told if they want to march in the Pride parade, they can’t wear their uniforms. Obviously, this doesn’t sit well with police who put their lives on the line to protect all citizens. The firefighters have also refused to march.

The ban on marching in uniforms was initiated in 2020. Cops objected but decided it was more important to show support for the LGBT community. But enough is enough, and the cops refused to march unless they could participate wearing their uniforms.

Why were cops in uniform banned in the first place?

The Advocate:

But Pride organizers say they put the restriction on uniforms in the parade because some in the LGBTQ+ community, particularly people of color, don’t feel supported and protected by police. “For some members of our community, the presence of the police in the parade is difficult for them given their history with the police department, so we want to honor and make sure we protect and make people feel safe,” Suzanne Ford, executive director of San Francisco Pride, told KGO. Law enforcement officers are welcome to march out of uniform, she added. “They can march in matching T-shirts that say S.F. Police or S.F. County Sheriff’s Department, that’s fine, but no full uniform,” she said.

If anyone feels threatened by a man or woman in a police uniform, how can he or she possibly leave the house in the morning? Additionally, just what are the organizers of this parade “protecting” people from? How much are they threatened that the organizers need to keep people “safe”?

It’s all a bunch of bogus woke crap, and even London Breed knows it.

Breed has stepped up for the police before, calling for more aggressive law enforcement. She declared a state of emergency in the city’s Tenderloin District, seeking a crackdown on the open-air drug dealing and overdose deaths.

Los Angeles Times:

“It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies. And less tolerant of all the bull—that has destroyed our city,” she said in December. In a break with liberals who have called for defunding law enforcement, Breed’s emergency declaration allowed her to quickly increase police budgets and bypass city bureaucracy to ramp up services to addicts and mentally ill people who are living on the streets. (About one out of every 100 residents of the city is homeless, according to data from the federal government.) The declaration just expired, and some question whether it had a tangible impact.

Breed, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, and a few other radical mayors have been hit over the head by reality when they realized that their “soft on crime and criminals” approach was a massive and dangerous failure. Breed drastically increased the police budget this year, while Lightfoot and Garcetti are adding hundreds of cops to their forces in order to deal with the spike in lawlessness and violent crime.

As much as Breed may have wanted to attend the Pride parade, it’s significant that she’s standing with the police and firefighters, sending a strong message to the radical community that being woke doesn’t mean you can humiliate those who lay their lives on the line to protect the LGBTQ community.