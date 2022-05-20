Uh-Oh: Biden's Approval Rating Among Hispanics Is Precipitously Low

Bad news for Joe Biden is bad news for Democrats as historically, a president’s approval goes a long way to telling the story of the midterm election.

The newest AP/NORC poll has only 39 percent of adults approving of Biden’s performance as president. That’s the worst showing ever for the president in that poll.

But it gets worse. Biden has hit rock bottom with voters in his own party. Just 73 percent of Democrats approve of the president, down from 82 percent earlier in his presidency. Biden is also underwater with his own party on the economy. Just 37 percent of Democrats say Biden’s policies have done more to help, down from 45 percent in previous polling.

Associated Press:

Gerry Toranzo, a nurse and a Republican in Chicago, blames Biden for being forced to pinch pennies by taking steps like driving slower to conserve gas after prices have skyrocketed during his administration. “His policies are destroying the economy,” Toranzo, 46, said of Biden, blaming him for stopping the Keystone XL fuel pipeline to Canada and hamstringing domestic energy production. “It’s a vicious cycle of price increases.” Overall, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy. That rating is largely unchanged over the last few months, though elevated slightly since the first two months of the year.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval among a key constituency that Democrats desperately need in order to do well in November has gone south. Just 26 percent of Hispanics approve of the way Biden is doing his job, down from 55 percent last year.

With Democratic enthusiasm at an all-time low, candidates in Texas, Florida, and California should be worried about Hispanic turnout. Simply put, any Democrats in marginal districts in those states are in danger of losing their seats.

Immigration is another issue that Biden is having a difficult time selling.

Morales faults Biden on another area of persistent vulnerability to the president — immigration. Only 38% back Biden on immigration, and Morales is disappointed at the scenes of migrants continuing to cross the southern border. Though he himself is a Mexican immigrant, Morales thinks the U.S. needs to more stringently control its border to have a hope of legalizing deserving migrants who are in the country illegally. Also, Morales said, there have to be limits. “It’s impossible to bring the whole of Central America and Mexico into this country,” he said.

The open borders nuts are sure going to try.