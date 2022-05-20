FBI Investigating 'Concerted Effort' by Out-of-State Protesters to Stop Building Police Training Center

Atlanta police arrested eight protesters on Tuesday after Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers escorting construction workers who are building a new police, fire, and EMS training facility.

Many of the protesters were from out of state. The FBI is also investigating the possibility that the protesters crossed state lines in order to commit felonies.

Fox News:

“There have been a number of concerted efforts to stop the building of the Public Safety Training Center by committing criminal acts here in Atlanta, in Dekalb County, in Birmingham, Alabama, and other states,” Schierbaum said. “And we appreciate the Federal Bureau of Investigation joining this investigation to stop these attempts of intimidation and stop these criminal acts for this Public Safety Training Center.” “What is also very disturbing,” Schierbaum told reporters, is that “the majority of people being arrested here in Dekalb County and other places have drivers’ licenses from Pennsylvania, from Tennessee, from Rhode Island, from Virginia, from New York and from Minnesota.”

In fact, the site of the new public safety center has become a magnet for far-left protesters since construction started. The site has become an “autonomous zone” as protesters have set up illegal encampments on city land.

