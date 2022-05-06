Hillary Clinton Wonders Who 'They' Will 'Come for Next' if Roe Is Overturned

The right is often accused of positing conspiracy theories about everything — not without some justification.

But Hillary Clinton and many Democrats have raised the specter of the ubiquitous “they” in warning Americans about what the conservative court is going to go after next.

“This opinion is dark. It is incredibly dangerous, and it is not just about a woman’s right to choose. It is about much more than that,” Clinton told anchor Norah O’Donnell of CBS News.

“Any American who says, ‘Look, I’m not a woman. This doesn’t affect me. I’m not black. That doesn’t affect me. I’m not gay. That doesn’t affect me’ — once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold, you have no idea who they will come for next,” Clinton said.

One decision goes against the left and they raise the specter of a right-wing bogeyman that will come in the night to steal your firstborn… or something.

Washington Examiner:

Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, said this week that the overturning of Roe v. Wade may just motivate Clinton to run for president again. At the very least, Clinton is talking about elections and their consequences. “I hope people now are fully aware of what we’re up against because the only answer is at the ballot box to elect people who will stand up for every American’s rights,” Clinton said.

Middle Eastern cultures are very big on the “hidden hand” theory of history — that our lives and destinies are shaped by unseen forces. Those forces can never be identified in a corporeal form. They have no names, just a shapeless, terrifying mass.

It’s an effective method of control. A leader like Saddam Hussein can claim to protect people from this “hidden” or “invisible” hand and in their fear, citizens are willing to grant a man like Hussein extraordinary powers.

Clinton and other Democrats are telling Americans that “they” are coming for your rights. They neglect to say that “they” in this case is the Supreme Court or the Congress of the United States — not very scary after all.

But scaring voters is what Democrats have been all about for more than 40 years. Take Gavin Newsom, the empty-headed governor of La-La-Land.

KCRA:

“At a time when countries around the world are expanding liberties, are expanding rights, here we are in the United States of America about to roll back rights,” he said. Newsom argued that a weakened right to privacy would affect other protections, saying “don’t think for a second this is where they stop.” “You think for a second same-sex marriage is safe in the United States of America?” Newsom said. “Give me a break.”

Someone should have told the governor that nations around the world are becoming more and more authoritarian — at least, according to the 2022 Freedom Index compiled by the CATO Institute. (Note: The U.S. isn’t even in the top 10 anymore.)

Again, who is this “they” Newsom is referring to? Republicans? Conservatives? Aliens — the kind that come from Outer Space?

An entire body of law has been constructed around the right to privacy. The right for gays to marry is an entirely different privacy argument and has nothing to do with abortion. To claim that the right to privacy has been “weakened,” as some liberal legal analysts have been doing in the last few days, is a stretch and they know it. But the forms of kanly must be observed and the battle will go on.