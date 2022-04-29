Biden Goes Deeper Into the Briar Patch on Ukraine

Joe Biden’s admirable defense of the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine has now become a proxy war against Russia with the U.S. using Kyiv to bleed the Russians dry.

This would be a fantastic idea except for one thing: Russia is a nuclear power and might not like the idea of another nuclear power looking to weaken it.

Joe Biden is going deeper into the Ukrainian briar patch. But unlike Br’er Rabbit, he doesn’t know the way out.

“There should be at least one coward in the room when discussing nuclear war,” former UN Ambassador Adlai Stevenson famously said during a meeting of ExCom, the small group of men deciding the fate of human civilization.

Today, we have no cowards, only ballsy men talking tough about “weakening” Russia and helping Ukraine “win” a war where the enemy is also committed to victory and the Ukrainians are outnumbered and outgunned.

Joe Biden is proposing a massive infusion of military, economic, and humanitarian aid totaling $33 billion. This is on top of the more than $13 billion that the United States has already shoveled into the Ukrainian treasury.

Washington Post: