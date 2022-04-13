Biden Redefines the Term 'Genocide' to Fit His Political Narrative

According to Britanica.com, the primary purpose of language is “to facilitate communication, in the sense of transmission of information from one person to another.”

The purpose of language is to communicate ideas. But what if language were used for another purpose? What if language was used to obscure rather than illuminate? What if language was used to mislead or misdirect?

Anyone who uses language for a purpose other than to communicate — in service to a political agenda, for example — is attacking the very notion of communication. And when presidents do it, there are serious repercussions.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden decided to unilaterally alter the definition of “genocide” in service to a political agenda that includes generating fear and hatred against Russian President Vladimir Putin. In truth, Putin should be feared and hated for his attack on a much smaller neighbor and his numerous assassinations carried out against people who disagree with him.

Putin is a murderous thug. But is he committing “genocide” in Ukraine? It’s no small point. Words have meanings and in the case of war crimes, those meanings make the difference between ordinary brutishness and crimes against humanity.

Washington Post: