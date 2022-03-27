News & Politics

Another Russian General Reportedly Killed in Ukraine

By Rick Moran Mar 27, 2022 2:21 PM ET
AP Photo/Felipe Dana

A Russian general who bragged before the war began that it would be over in hours was killed on the 29th day of combat in Ukraine, highlighting the increasing danger to Russian officers in the conflict.

Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezantsev is reportedly the seventh Russian general to die amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the second general officer of his rank.

Related: Russia Teeters on the Brink of Default

It’s not clear why so many Russian generals are dying in combat. Some military analysts speculate that Russia’s conscript army is reluctant to move forward and engage the enemy, prompting some generals to take the initiative and lead their men into combat.

There’s the possibility that troops are more than merely reluctant to go into combat; they may be mutinous. A report that one Russian commander was deliberately run over by a tank highlights the growing unrest among the troops.

Washington Examiner:

At the outset of the war, Rezantsev told his soldiers the invasion would be over within hours, prompting unrest among his subordinates as the war dragged on for weeks, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army. This led to increasingly low morale among troops, supposedly forcing senior officers to the front lines, according to the BBC.

Russian forces have lost other military officials over the last week, with at least one commanding officer being run over with a tank driven by his own troops, according to local journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk. Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev had both of his legs injured and was then transported to a hospital in Belarus, where some officials reportedly said he later died, according to the Washington Post.

Are the reports reliable? For some reason — probably sheer ignorance — Russian soldiers continue to talk over unsecured communications. It’s not likely they’re part of a disinformation campaign when one such instance led to the death of another Russian general and his entire staff.

Washington Post:

“We’re seeing them use a lot more unclassified communications because their classified communications capability … for one reason or another, is not as strong as it should be,” a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under terms set by the Pentagon, told reporters in a recent news briefing.

The Russian military possesses modern equipment capable of secure transmission, but troops on the battlefield have reached for simpler-to-use but less-secure lines because of uneven discipline across the ranks, an apparent lack of planning for conducting a sustained fight over long distances, and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s communication infrastructure that it, too, has relied on, experts say.

With so many high-ranking officers killed or wounded, the combat effectiveness of the Russian army has to be suffering. That could be one reason Vladimir Putin has scaled back goals for the war and will concentrate on adding territory to Russia from Ukraine’s east.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Tags: RUSSIA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice