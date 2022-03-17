Goodbye, Fort Bragg. Hello, Fort Tubman?

In 2020, Donald Trump threatened to veto the entire defense bill if Congress had included an amendment that would have renamed nine military bases currently named after Confederate personalities.

But 2021 saw a new president in the White House and Democratic majorities in Congress. They passed a bill creating a “Naming Commission” to flush tradition down the toilet in the name of wokeness.

Camp Beauregard, La., Fort Benning, Ga. Fort Gordon, Ga., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Fort Lee, Va, Fort Pickett, Va., Fort Polk, La., and Fort Rucker, Ala., have all been deemed to have been named after traitors and hence, their names changed to more appropriately diverse nomenclature.

Stars and Stripes:

The list of recommendations also includes several of the Army’s Medal of Honor recipients, such as Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, 1st Lt. Audie Murphy, Sgt. Alvin York, and the first Black man to receive the honor, Sgt. William Carney. The list also includes George Marshall, who was Army Chief of Staff during World War II and as Secretary of State led the effort to rebuild Europe after the war, and World War II Gen. Omar Bradley, who became the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Alwyn Cashe, one of the most recent Medal of Honor recipients, died in 2005 after saving six soldiers from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle hit by a roadside bomb in Samarra, Iraq. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., who worked to secure his Medal of Honor, sent the commission a letter last month recommending his name for Fort Benning, where Cashe served as a drill sergeant and platoon sergeant.

You don’t necessarily have to have worked for the Confederacy. Fort Belvoir had been on the list when the commission stood up, but not because there was a Confederate general named Belvoir. The base was named after the former plantation occupied by the site prior to the base.

Nor do the targets of cancel culture necessarily have to be traitors to have their names removed. At the Naval Academy, Buchanan House, the superintendent’s quarters, and Buchanan Road are being considered for renaming.

James Buchanan was the 15th president of the United States and a Union man from top to bottom. He was no more or no less ambivalent about slavery than 95% of the rest of the North proved to be during that period.

But he wasn’t a fanatical anti-slavery man, so out he goes with the trash.

It’s all so stupid and silly. To judge someone who lived 150 years ago using modern sensibilities regarding slavery and race is ludicrous. It’s not done to illuminate anything about the past but rather to deliberately destroy our past simply because it can be done and those who do it want the power to make it happen.