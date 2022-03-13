Iranian 'Black Widow' Tries to Kill American Date in Retaliation for Death of General Suleimani

A 21-year-old woman of Iranian descent hooked up with an American man on a dating website, and after luring him to a motel outside of Las Vegas and engaging in sexual activity, proceeded to stab him in the neck.

Nika Nikoubin told police she stabbed the man as revenge for the American drone strike in 2020 that killed prominent Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani was commander of the notorious Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and was responsible for dozens of American soldiers’ deaths.

8NewsNow:

Nikoubin and the victim met online on the dating website Plenty of Fish, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The duo then agreed to meet at Sunset Station on March 5, renting a room together. While in the room, the pair began engaging in sexual activity, when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the victim, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the victim “felt a pain on the side of his neck.”

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said. Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police said. When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said. She said she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.” A judge set bail at $60,000.

Nikoubin stated she didn’t want to kill the man, only to hurt him. I call BS on that. If you just want to hurt someone, you stab them anywhere except the neck. There’s no word on the unlucky date’s condition but as far as we know, he’s still alive.

