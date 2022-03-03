January 6 Committee Says Trump Engaged in a 'Criminal Conspiracy' by Trying to Block Election Certification

How far can a president go in fighting the results of an election? As far as the law says he can.

Donald Trump — and millions of his supporters — believe that the 2020 election was stolen from him in several states. The president’s legal team fought the effort to certify those electoral votes until the legal process was complete.

In the midst of counting the electoral votes, the Capitol building was breached and Congress was forced to halt proceedings for several hours. Eventually, the vote was completed and Vice President Mike Pence certified the results.

Was a line crossed in those legal efforts? Was there a “conspiracy” to block Congress from certifying the election?

A court filing in California alleges there was. The committee investigating the January 6 riots believes that attorney John Eastman, one of several lawyers assisting the Donald Trump for President campaign with legal challenges to the vote count, may have committed criminal acts and therefore, his claims of attorney-client privilege in testifying or turning over documents are voided by the “crime/fraud exception” to the confidentiality usually accorded attorneys and their clients.

Eastman and Republicans in Congress believe it’s a fishing expedition by the Committee because Eastman was communicating with Pence trying to convince him not to certify the election results, giving him several legal opinions telling him why he had the power to do it. Pence rejected those opinions.

Washington Post: