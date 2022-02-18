Ousted San Fran School Board Member Says Those Who Opposed Her Are 'Alinged With' White Supremacists

San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela López, along with two other school board members, lost a recall election in a landslide with 72 percent of the vote cast against them.

One would think that if 75 percent of the voters were mad enough at you to trek to a polling place in the middle of winter to kick your butt to the curb, that might be a humbling experience for some people.

But Lopez is made of far sterner stuff. How could someone as good as she, as pure as she, as racially conscious as she, as brave and dedicated as she, be humiliated like this?

Gotta be the white supremacy.

Fox News:

“So if you fight for racial justice, this is the consequence,” López tweeted along with a photo of a Washington Post headline that said she and the two other recalled board members were “seen as too focused on racial justice.” “Don’t be mistaken, white supremacists are enjoying this. And the support of the recall is aligned with this,” López added. “This headline says it all. If you are not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”

Since the black/Indian mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, joined the recall effort, Lopez might want to withdraw that last statement.

Someone should sit Lopez down and tell her that fighting for racial justice is just fine. But you weren’t elected to be the reincarnation of Martin Luther King. You were elected to give San Francisco’s children the best head start in life possible. And when San Francisco children are reading at such a low achievement level, Lopez and her fellow woke school board members have failed spectacularly in their primary mission.

Even the woke, rich, entitled, and very white San Francisco elites figured that out. They voted overwhelmingly to recall the board members.

Also contributing decisively to the recall effort were Asian Americans, who were royally disrespected by one of those recalled board members, Allison Collins.

Suggesting that Asians weren’t committed to racial justice was one of the gaffes that motivated the recall; Allison Collins never recovered, despite apologizing, from these tweets. https://t.co/9Zu2NrNzQf pic.twitter.com/aK3C8OQIPX — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 17, 2022

New York Times:

For many Asian Americans in the city, especially the large Chinese American community, the results were an affirmation of the group’s voting power, coming with a high degree of organizing, turnout and intensity not seen in many years. In an election where every registered voter received a ballot, overall turnout was relatively low at 26 percent; turnout among the 30,000 people who requested Chinese-language ballots was significantly higher at 37 percent. In an overwhelmingly liberal city, Asian American voters have sided with Democrats for decades. But in recent years, a growing number of Chinese residents, many of them born in mainland China, have become a moderating political force. Most Chinese residents in the city are registered as independents and, as Tuesday’s election appeared to show, they are not afraid to buck some of the more liberal elements of the Democratic Party. It is a pattern that has emerged in other cities, like New York, that are largely Democratic with significant Asian American populations.

Obviously, San Francisco is not going to suddenly become a conservative enclave and erect statues to Donald Trump. But the radicals have been given a clear warning; not with our children, you don’t.