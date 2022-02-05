Justice? BLM Rioter Gets Probation For Setting Fire to a High School

A 20-year old man convicted of setting a fire at a high school during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 in Minnesota received probation and was fined $34,000.

Judge David S. Doty, appointed by Ronald Reagan, didn’t comment on why he only gave a terrorist probation, but court documents show that he was constrained by the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984.

Mohamed Hussein Abdi pled guilty to conspiracy to commit arson, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

New York Post:

Abdi was arrested in June 2020, a month after he entered the high school through a broken glass door during the Floyd riot and could be seen on security footage pouring liquid from a white container onto the floor and then into a trashcan. Abdi then took a liquid-soaked garment and sent fire to the trash can before running away as flames and smoke began to spread. It has been estimated that rioting across the nation following Floyd’s death destroyed over $1 billion worth of property. More than 1,500 businesses in the Minneapolis St. Paul area were damaged or destroyed during the riots totaling roughly $500 million in damages.

Abdi was an accomplice to the arson fire, which was set by Jose Angel Felan, who also torched a Goodwill store and a 7 Mile Sportswear store. He pled “not guilty” in April and is awaiting trial. Felan’s wife, Mena Dhaya Yousif, was charged with being an accessory after the fact when she assisted her husband in his escape to Mexico.

Would it have been difficult to prove arson in Abdi’s case? Investigators say that police almost have to catch an arsonist red-handed for a successful prosecution.

That’s exactly what the police did.

How does an arsonist who caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to a school avoid prison time when Jan. 6 defendants are going to jail right and left?

Apparently, trying to burn down a school in the name of social justice is okay, but if you’re on the wrong side of the political divide, no mercy is shown.