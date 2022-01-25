Is 'Police Culture' on Trial in Case of Three Officers Who Stood By While George Floyd Died?

The federal civil rights trial of three former police officers who were on the scene and allegedly did nothing when George Floyd died began on Monday in St. Paul, Minn.

They are accused of willfully failing to intervene against Derek Chauvin while he was kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder in a state trial and also pleaded guilty to federal crimes of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.

But did the three officers also commit a criminal act for failing to intervene when Chauvin refused to lift his knee from Floyd, who witnesses say was clearly in distress?

The New York Times says “Police culture is on trial.” But what is “police culture”? And does it only involve the “blue wall” defense, or is there more to it?

The case is an extraordinarily rare example of federal civil rights charges being filed against rank-and-file officers for not stopping the actions of a superior officer. Several experts say its outcome could have a greater impact on policing than even Mr. Chauvin’s convictions. That is because the case is about a far more common aspect of police culture than Mr. Chauvin’s brutality: officers who do not intervene in the conduct of fellow officers.

Chauvin was the superior officer on the scene. There were two rookies — Thomas Lane, 38, who was positioned on Floyd’s legs during the incident, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, who was on Floyd’s back. The third officer — Chauvin’s partner — was Tou Thao, 36.

This is not a civil rights case, but rather the case of a Constitutional right. Floyd should have been free of unreasonable seizure and not have been deprived of liberty without due process.