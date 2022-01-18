Michigan Democrats Delete Facebook Post Critical of Parents' Role in Education

Democrats are paying the price for being the toadies of teachers’ unions. They lost the governor’s race in Virginia because of their obeisance to the union and are now about to pay the price with parents of children nationwide who have had enough of liberals indoctrinating their kids.

That’s because Democrats just don’t know when to back off and soft-peddle their education agenda.

In Michigan, Democrats posted a message to Facebook that was so awful that they were forced to delete it.

The Gazette:

The initial post said that parents who want to control what their children are learning “have the option to choose to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire.” “The purpose of a public education in a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught,” the now-deleted post added. “It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public.”

Who determines what “society needs them to know”? It’s a noble aspiration, but everyone knows that, in practice, it’s a bunch of horse manure. It’s the teacher’s unions who determine what “society” wants kids to know — whether society wants them to know it or not.

Related: Virginia Democrats Refuse To Applaud Youngkin During Joint Assembly

The arrogance of elitist Democrats and their allies in the power-hungry teachers’ unions is shocking. For unelected unions to claim they speak for the entire community shows us just how much trouble our schools are in.

The post was met with widespread criticism online. The Republican Party of Michigan touted the post as evidence that its political rival is “ready to indoctrinate your children,” before citing widespread support for school choice policies as the reason Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin won the election last year. Youngkin was aided by a now-infamous quote from his opponent, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who said in a debate with the now-governor that he didn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

You heard it here first, folks! @MichiganDems are ready to indoctrinate your children with what “society needs them to know.” Does anyone want to tell them #SchoolChoice was a major issue that led to Republican @GlennYoungkin’s victory in VA? 🤔 Vote out the Democrats! pic.twitter.com/NgYV44645o — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) January 16, 2022

After the post went viral on Facebook and was roasted on Twitter, the Michigan Democrats issued a sort of, kind of, well, maybe an apology — of sorts.

Fox News:

“We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play—and should play—in Michigan public schools. Parents need to have a say in their children’s education, end of story,” a subsequent post on Monday stated. “The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates.”

The post may not have represented the public views of Michigan Democrats. But it certainly represented the views of teachers’ unions — strongly supported by those same Democrats — and their arrogant claim to represent the “community.”