Virginia Democrats Refuse To Applaud Youngkin During Joint Assembly

By Matt Margolis Jan 18, 2022 1:23 PM ET
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Newly sworn-in Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed a joint assembly of the state legislature on Monday, and the Democrats in attendance were not happy about it.

In his speech, he pledged to work with both parties to “usher in a sweeping vision of change.” He also promised to protect parental rights, and that’s where the response from Virginia Democrats truly spoke volumes.

“My message to parents is this,” Youngkin said. “You have a fundamental right, enshrined by law by this general assembly, to make decisions with regards to your child’s education, upbringing, and care, and we will protect and reassert that right.”

And the chamber applauded… Well, the Republicans in the chamber did. They rose to applaud while Virginia Democrats, apparently not caring about parental rights, sat quietly in their seats.

Youngkin won the election because parents believe they have the right to make decisions about their children’s education. It seems that Virginia Democrats haven’t learned anything since Youngkin’s stunning upset victory.

