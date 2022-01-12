Inflation in 2021 Was the Highest Since 1982

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that prices rose 0.5% in December over November’s price increases as inflation continues unabated and out of control.

Over the entire year, inflation rose 7% — the most since Paul Volker and the Federal Reserve put the screws on the economy by jacking up interest rates to 16.3% to combat double-digit inflation. That year ended with inflation at 6.2% after topping out at 13.5% in 1979.

Where in 1980 America elected a president who promised to do whatever it took to get inflation under control, America in 2020 elected a president who has stumbled into his own inflationary spiral largely of his own making.

Washington Post:

Steep increases in the cost of housing, and used cars and trucks, powered the overall rise in prices. Economists have been especially worried about rising home costs, since the cost of a new house or rent is often locked in through a long-term contract, and may not improve after the pandemic improves or supply chains clear up. Throughout the pandemic, used cars have consistently driven the cost of living higher, as a global shortage of microchips and high consumer demand for autos have sent prices to unprecedented highs. The price of gasoline fell 0.5 in December after months of steep increases. White House officials have been hoping for such a turnaround following their moves over the past few months to lower prices at the pump, including releasing strategic oil reserves in November. Still, gas remains 49.6 percent more expensive than it was a year ago.

With great enthusiasm and glee, the Biden administration went about dismantling the coal and oil industries, all to please his green friends. Now, Biden is blaming the oil companies for making “excess profits” on whatever oil they can bring to market. Thankfully, it’s not working. The American people are blaming him anyway.

It seems inevitable that inflation will be a part of American life for the foreseeable future.