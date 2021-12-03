Don't Look Now, but Food Charity and Farmers Markets Are Part of 'White Supremacy Culture' Too

Do you ever wonder if at some point, the purveyors of critical race theory will promote something so outrageously wrong, so egregiously stupid, that the entire theoretical framework of the noxious philosophy will collapse in a heap of proverbial steaming excrement?

We can dream, can’t we?

Actually, what’s happening at Washington State University comes pretty darn close to achieving that goal. Syndicated radio host Jason Rantz reports on a webinar sponsored by the school that either reveals human beings from a different plane of existence landing in America or some seriously ill educators in desperate need of hospitalization at a mental health facility.

The agriculture program at the school promoted a webinar event called “Examining Whiteness in Food Systems.” As you might surmise, we ain’t talkin’ about white bread.

KTTH:

During the hour-long presentation, attendees learned that “white supremacy culture” creates food insecurity by “center[ing] whiteness across the food system.” The materials claim that “whiteness defines foods as either good or bad” and that farmers markets are merely white spaces.

I actually believed the myth that food was either “good or bad” because of its nutrition content or, superficially, its taste. Silly me. Now I discover it’s my white supremacy that makes fruits and vegetables necessary to stay healthy.

Jennifer Zuckerman of the Duke World Food Policy Center led the discussion. She framed the webinar around her identity as a white woman who has “benefited from whiteness for my entire life at the expense of other people.” With that in mind, she explored the “really specific ways in which whiteness shows up in the food system and particularly in the work of food insecurity.” Promoting the belief that “whiteness permeates the food system” and that “it specifically articulates these white ideals of health and nutrition,” Zuckerman chided the “whitened dreams of farming and gardening.”

How sad is that? A woman so overcomes with racial guilt that she loses her ability to reason and promotes incomprehensible nonsense, passing it off as serious research.

It’s not just agriculture that’s in the crosshairs of critical race theory enthusiasts. The very concept of charity is on the chopping block.

Efforts to offer food free of charge presumes “that low income and or BIPOC communities and individuals (and that’s not necessarily one in the same) cannot provide or make decisions for themselves.” She says it comes out of the “white supremacy culture” of individualism and neo-liberalism. “What this does is it pathologizes people and makes the assumption that they need to be helped,” Zuckerman notes. “And these assumptions are based on negative racial and class stereotypes. They dictate who’s given power and decision-making in food policy and programming. And then what happens, as a result, is that organizations prescribe solutions to the community without consulting them, assuming that they know better. And there’s so much in our systems that reinforce this narrative that communities can’t take care of themselves.”

I guess that means the $86 billion we spend on the SNAP program should be ended so that people of color can “take care of themselves” without the assistance of white folks. And we can stop giving to the Salvation Army — which has gone woke anyway and almost certainly won’t miss it.

Critical race theory has become a parody of itself. Rantz summed it up nicely: “Too many left-wing, faux academics are more interested in rhetorical self-love. They try to one-up each other with meaningless terms and theories meant to telegraph their own wokeness.”

Virtue signaling on steroids.