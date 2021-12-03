Build Back Nothing: Job Growth Stalls Again

After a strong spurt of employment growth in October with 546,000 jobs added, November’s numbers are dismal by comparison.

Economists predicted a jobs spurt of 500,000 to 600,000 in November. Instead, just 210,000 jobs were created in the last month, according to a report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, the unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 4.2 percent, down from 4.6 percent in October. And the percentage of Americans employed rose slightly to 61.8 percent from 61.6 percent in October. Also, the number of claims for unemployment is way down, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The drop in the rate of unemployment was due to more people coming back into the workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But while some indicators are encouraging, like the narrowing of the monthly trade deficit and the rise in consumer spending, Americans are far more pessimistic about the future than they have been in previous months.

Hanging over everything is the shadow of inflation.

