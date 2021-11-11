Did VP Harris Use a Fake French Accent While Touring a Lab?

The trending word on Twitter that accompanies this clip of Vice President Kamala Harris touring a French lab is “cringeworthy.” Good—politicians who explain that their policies are unpopular because the people are too stupid to understand them should be laughed at.

Here’s the video. Harris sounds like she was affecting a French accent when speaking of “The Plan—capital T capital P.”

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

Fox News has Harris’s full quote:

“One of the things people in politics and government should really take from the approach of scientists- scientists operate with a hypothesis. I love that,” Harris said on Monday. “A hypothesis- it’s well-thought-out, it’s well-planned, they start out with a hypothesis and then they test it out knowing invariably, you’re trying something for the first time, there will be glitches, there will be mistakes. Then everyone gets together, no one gets beat up about it, you analyze it- what went wrong, reevaluate, update the hypothesis and start again.”

Is she for real? Not even close, Madame Vice President. First of all, Harris must have never seen a scientific dispute, because the idea that “no one gets beat up” is absurd. Scientists have been known to try and ruin a colleague’s career over disagreements, as we see time and again in the climate change debate. It’s a moronic observation made by a scientific moron.

As for the rest, perhaps she could explain what a “well planned” hypothesis looks like?

“In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” Harris said. “Uppercase T, uppercase P, ‘The Plan!’ And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan’ even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again.”

Whether she’s doing a painful parody of a French accent or not is beside the point. She sounds resentful that a politician should have to explain why a policy they claimed would work crashes and burns instead.

Policies generally cost money—a lot of money. Some failed policies cost tens of billions of dollars. The American people are now being asked to believe in policies that will cost trillions of dollars.

Is it too much to ask that, before politicians start shoveling money down the black hole of government agencies, they can be reasonably certain the problem they’re trying to address won’t get any worse?

Naturally, Twitter users had a grand old time skewering the hapless Harris.

Abigail Marone is press secretary to Sen. Josh Hawley:

Is she using a FRENCH ACCENT?! I love this episode of Veep. https://t.co/HC0eaq0nsY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

I wonder if she practiced accents with her child actor friends. https://t.co/s7lm4bZhY0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2021

This tweet is my personal favorite, only because Pepe Le Pew was a role model when I was a pre-teen. Didn’t you guys wish you could talk to girls like that?

Washington Examiner commentator Beckett Adams:

i thought we cancelled pepe lepew. https://t.co/4rIKhLPRik — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 10, 2021

What makes this even scarier is that the odds are 50-50 that Harris will have to take over for Biden before 2024.

When you think about that, it’s not so funny.