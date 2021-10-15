FDA Panel Approves Moderna Booster for People 65 and Older and High-Risk Adults

An independent advisory panel unanimously approved a booster shot for Americans who have received both doses the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The shot will be recommended for those who are 65 and older as well as high-risk patients such as those who suffer from heart disease or breathing disorders.

The FDA is expected to accept that recommendation in a matter of days.

The Pfizer vaccine booster was approved in September. Another advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that makes recommendations on how vaccines should be used is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

Booster shots have been controversial given the paucity of real-world experience with the vaccines. But clinical studies have shown a significant fall-off in the antibodies created by the vaccines to fight the coronavirus — enough so that those at risk for serious disease or death could benefit from a booster.

