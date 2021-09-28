Cancel Christmas? Electricity Shortages in China Wreak Havoc on Supply Chains

China is an economic powerhouse, rivaling the U.S. in production, and will almost certainly supplant the United States as the world’s number one economy in a few years.

That is if they can keep the lights on.

China has an electrical power problem. This has slowed the economy and caused blackouts and brownouts across most of the country. The electric shortage has put a crimp in exports, the mainstay of the Chinese economy. Shortages of raw materials are biting as well, but factories that make consumer goods for export are suffering.

And most economists are already lowering growth projections.

New York Times: