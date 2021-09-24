The Mystery Continues as CIA Chief in Vienna Recalled Due to 'Insufficient Response' to Havana Syndrome

The CIA’s station chief in Vienna, Austria, is being recalled for what some in the agency are calling an “insufficient response” to victims of the Havana Syndrome.

The mysterious affliction has struck the Vienna embassy in recent weeks, leading to several U.S. government employees and some family members coming down with symptoms.

The disease is named after the outbreak in Havana, Cuba, in 2016. A National Academy of Sciences study concluded that the symptoms of the disease — headaches, nausea, weakness, loss of memory, and other brain functions — were caused by some kind of “directed energy weapon,” possibly microwaves.

Other incidents — some refer to them as “attacks” — have occurred in China, Russia, and the United States.

In addition to the CIA’s station chief, another State Department official who oversaw the government response to Havana Syndrome cases was let go for being insufficiently sympathetic to victims.

