Bureau of Land Management Headquarters to Return to DC After Trump Moved It

Going back to the turn of the 20th century, progressives advocated moving some administrative functions of the federal government away from Washington D.C. Even then, they saw what the concentration of power meant for freedom and liberty.

Today, there is even less reason for every federal department to be headquartered in one place. Modern communications have made the concept of centralized government obsolete. In truth, since the invention of the telephone, the city of Washington as a hub of the federal government has become a dinosaur.

Donald Trump decided to move the Bureau of Land Management out of Washington to someplace closer to where the BLM’s mandate would be better utilized. There isn’t much federal land to manage east of the Mississippi River so Trump moved the bureau’s headquarters to Grand Junction, CO.

Naturally, this caused a stink. Headquarters staff didn’t want to move from the prestigious posting in Washington out to the boonies. There’s nothing exciting happening in Grand Junction — just breathtaking natural beauty.

Then, there’s the Biden administration mania for undoing everything Donald Trump did while he was in office. Combined with pushback from federal workers and their Democratic allies, Biden has decided to move BLM headquarters back to Washington.

Washington Post: