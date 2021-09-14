New Bob Woodward Book Promises to Be the Most Anti-Trump of Them All

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward has been writing Washington exposés for nearly 50 years and has built a cult-like following inside the beltway for his gossipy inside accounts of various presidential administrations. His recent books on the Trump administration — Fear and Rage — play to the anti-Trump hysteria that has gripped official Washington since 2017.

His most recent effort is called Peril and promises to be the most anti-Trump of them all.

Woodward is in the gossip-mongering business. If journalism is the “first draft of history,” as Washington Post publisher Bob Graham called it, gossip-mongering is journalism’s evil twin.

Woodward couldn’t get half of what he writes in his book in any newspaper with minimum standards of reporting. But that’s why he writes his books — not to inform, but to entertain.

And if you’re anti-Trump, Woodward can certainly be an entertaining guy.