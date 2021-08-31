'There's No Such Thing as Learning Loss,' Says L.A. Teachers Union Chief

Cecily Myart-Cruz, head of United Teachers Los Angeles, told Los Angeles Magazine in a recent interview, “There’s no such thing as learning loss.” She was referring to the year of virtual learning Los Angeles students were forced to endure because of pandemic school closings.

Ms. Myartp-Cruz said that while achievement scores of students may be down, they made up for that by learning other wonderful things.

Like what?

Reason.com:

“Our kids didn’t lose anything,” she said. “It’s OK that our babies may not have learned all their times tables. They learned resilience. They learned survival. They learned critical-thinking skills. They know the difference between a riot and a protest. They know the words insurrection and coup.”

Thus speaks the voice of teachers in Los Angeles who are shaping the minds of the next generation.

Throughout the interview, Myart-Cruz acts as though she is trying to confirm the worst fears of conservative parents who worry that public educators are trying to turn their children into progressive activists. The union boss brazenly discusses her plans to politicize everything having to do with the classroom experience—and to fight school reopenings unless accompanied by changes that she claims will address systemic racism. Last year, she opposed making teachers teach virtually for more than four hours each day, but also turned down a deal to let schools reopen in exchange for $2 billion in extra funding. And she dares anyone to try to oppose her.

Across the country, teachers’ unions are using the education of our children as a weapon in their war against society.

If the teachers were only trying to turn kids into progressive activists, that would be bad enough. But the teachers are weaponizing children, which is unconscionable under any circumstances. They are programming these pliable, eager young minds to reject the values and traditions that their parents are trying to instill in them.

Myart-Cruz is but one example of teachers drunk on power manipulating children in order to advance a political agenda. In the interview, the megalomaniacal teacher bragged about how invulnerable she was. “You can recall the governor,” she said. “You can recall the school board. But how are you going to recall me?”

She is not without enemies. Unfortunately, she has used Gestapo tactics in trying to silence them. She accused some of her most vocal critics of being part of a cabal of “Middle Eastern parents” (Jews) who were looking to push back against her radical agenda.

Los Angeles Magazine:

Myart-Cruz allegedly ordered a study to determine the ethnic backgrounds of her more vocal critics, presumably so that she could prove her point. One parent, Maryam Qudrat, who had been loudly pushing in the press for more Zoom time for kids, claims she received an odd email from a researcher at UTLA asking pointed questions about her racial background. “I thought it was some kind of scam,” says Qudrat, whose parents immigrated here from Afghanistan. “But I reread it and realized it was real. I felt almost violated, like they were bullying me. It was clear to me that Cecily Myart-Cruz made this whole thing into some sort of racial war.” UTLA doesn’t deny conducting the study but later claimed in a statement, “This outreach by the researcher was not authorized.”…

Politicians can do nothing about these power-mad radicals. They are far too important to Democratic political candidates who depend on the teachers not only for funding, but for shock troops in the field who do most of the leg work for a campaign.

It is going to be up to the parents to save their children from these cretins who abuse the trust placed in them by parents.

